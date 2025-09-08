/K-pop singer Kang Daniel's concert in New Jersey cancelled abruptly, agency issues statement

Popular South Korean singer Kang Daniel, who gained recognition after bagging first place in the second season of reality show Produce 101. The former Wanna One member, who is on a roll with an ongoing tour and performing across the world, had to face a roadblock in New Jersey when the concert had to be cancelled abruptly. The agency has now released a statement regarding this.

Why was the concert of Kang Daniel cancelled? Singer's agency issues statement

As per reports, the New Jersey concert in New Jersey City was scheduled for September 6, but it had to be cancelled due to the unsafe stage and also due to the lack of preparation and unexpected operational problems in the local systems. The singer gave a statement through his agency Aira and apologised for the inconvenience.

The statement said, "I sincerely apologize to the fans who came to the scene, looking forward to today's concert. We discussed with the local side until the last minute, but we inevitably decided to cancel the performance in an incomplete environment because it could be a bigger example for fans," he said. "Tickets are automatically refunded without a separate request".

Reportedly, as per the fans present at the venue, Kang Daniel had personally come forward to explain the situation and apologize to the audience.

What do we know about Kang Daniel's ongoing tour?

Kang Daniel is currently busy with his ongoing tour named Act: New Episode, which began on September 3 and will conclude on September 30. The cities he is covering for the concert are Charlotte, NC, Washington, DC, New York City, NY, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Chicago, IL, Kansas City, MO, Dallas, TX, San Antonio, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Los Angeles, CA, and San Jose, CA.

Other cities added are Buenos Aires, Argentina, Groove, Sao Paulo, BR Cine Joia, and Ciudad De Mexico, MX Foro Puebla 186.

All about Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel is a former member of K-pop boy group Wanna One, which was one of the popular bands at one point in time. Post ending of Wanna One's activities as a group, Kang took a six-month hiatus from the entertainment industry.

In 2019, he released his solo debut extended play, Color on Me. His other works from his color series titled Cyan, Magenta topped the tracks.