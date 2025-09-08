/K-pop group Super Junior member Leeteuk addresses dating rumours, sparks debate among fans

Renowned K-pop boy group Super Junior member Leeteuk got caught in dating rumours after reports of being snapped with a female companion outside a restaurant on a golf course went viral. Now, the idol has come out in public to share his side after several speculations went overboard on social media.

What did Leeteuk reveal to his fans?

After the dating rumors began, the singer took to social media to share his thoughts and revealed he was surprised by this. He said in a clip which is now going viral, "I don't know why, yes. Is it because only one person did it, or not, I don't know. However, stories that don't make sense continue to appear. So, I will explain them."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further said, "I've said it before. I said, No, that's not true over and over again, but for some reason, there are photos of a golf course. But what confused me when I saw the photo was that Shindong was next to me. And next to him again, there was his friend Shindong. But, for some reason, I don't know how they did it, but I was quite surprised when I saw it".

"I showed the photo to Shindong, 'Shindong-ah, what is this?'. He said, 'Hyung, this must be really annoying. When Shindong and I finished with the show in Seowon Valley, there was usually an association of celebrity crews formed. So I often go to Seowon Valley. I don't know who took the photo and uploaded it. I don't know. But they edited it very badly, as if we just went alone. I have a lot of golfers who are very close to me, yes. There are so many athletes and we are very close", Leeteuk said.

Also Read: Comedian Jon Reep arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minor

Netizens' reaction to Leeteuk's video

Soon after he came out and gave his explanation to the netizens, many took to the platform to give their views and sided with him. One user wrote, "Lee Teuk already talked about the pictures on his live and explained everything, ofc is not his girlfriend. You guys just see women as 'date' material and not human beings with friends. That's crazy, honestly".

Another user wrote, "That's why when someone comments, 'when will Suju members be spilled on dispatch"??. I really want to pull their hair out, those who comment like that. No sane person would want their idol to be followed by paparazzi or sasaeng. Because it already violates their privacy".