/The Last Witch Hunter 2: Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Caine to come out of retirement for Vin Diesel starrer? Here's the truth

Hollywood actor Michael Caine, who is considered a Hollywood icon, has been part of several classic films, including The Italian Job, Get Carter, and Battle of Britain, among others, and will reportedly be back on the big screen. After his retirement in 2023, as per reports, he will be featuring in Vin Diesel's upcoming project.

More details about Michael Caine's part in Vin Diesel's upcoming film

As per reports, the 92-year-old actor will be returning to the big screen alongside Vin Diesel in the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter. Reportedly, the deal has not been finalized yet, but chances are high that Michael will be reprising his role in the 2015 fantasy film.

Soon, after the reports of Michael Caine coming out of retirement spread like wildfire, fans thronged the social media platform to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Of all the films to come out of retirement for.. Honestly, of all the movies to warrant a sequel even". Another user wrote, "The GOAT is back". "Can't afford retirement, even at 92", wrote the third user.

All about The Last Witch Hunter

Helmed by Breck Eisner, The Last Witch Hunter tells the story of Kaulder, an immortal witch hunter, who realizes that the Queen Witch, whom he had killed centuries ago, has resurrected herself and plans to take revenge on him, putting the future of humankind at stake.

Apart from Vin Diesel and Michael Caine, the film also stars Elijah Wood, Rose Leslie, Julie Engelbrecht, and Olafur Darri Olafsson, among others. R&B singer Ciara covered Paint It Black by English rock band the Rolling Stones for the film. Steve Jablonsky was hired to compose the film's score.