/Hugh Grant birthday special: Notting Hill to Bridget Jones's Diary, 7 all time classics featuring Golden Globe awardee

From Heretic to Love Actually to The Gentlemen, on the occasion of Hugh Grant's 65th birthday, let's check out a few of the popular films he has been part of so far.
Hollywood actor Hugh Grant's portrayal as the romantic lead in more complex films like Cloud Atlas has seen him come a long way in his showbiz career. From Notting Hill to Four Weddings and a Funeral, here are a few of the classics of the Emmy-nominated actor that you can binge-watch anytime.
Based on Jane Austen's 1811 novel of the same name, the film showcases the story of three young girls who find themselves in abject poverty after the death of their father. The responsibility to provide for the family lands on the oldest sister, who is also dealing with heartbreaks.
The film follows the story of a child psychologist, who, after his girlfriend announces that she is pregnant, gets the jitters at the impending lifestyle change. He turns into a commitment-phobic person, which leads to troubles galore.
The romantic classic film featuring Julia Roberts as the female lead tells the story of Anna Scott, a famous actress, who, due to certain unforeseen circumstances, falls in love with William Thacker, owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill. But the paparazzi's fascination with her complicates their bond.
The film narrates the story of eight couples, of mixed ages and walks of life, who encounter love in their own special ways; all this in the beautiful days leading up to Christmas in London.
The romantic-comedy film is all about Bridget, a single woman, who writes a diary focusing on how she wants to change her life. However, after two romantic encounters, her perspective changes drastically.
Another classic rom-com with Hugh Grant! The film revolves around Charles, a bachelor, who is unable to express his feelings to a woman he is attracted to. Over the course of five social occasions, he begins to realise the truth about himself and his notions of love.
The film featuring Sandra Bullock tells the story of Lucy, a lawyer who works for the handsome and rich George Wade. But instead of taking her professional skills into consideration, he treats her like a nanny. Tired of this, she gives him an ultimatum.