/Would you date an AI? South Korea’s My AI Partner: Strange Love sparks buzz on relationship and intimacy

What if your next romantic date was with an AI partner instead of a real person? South Korea’s reality show My AI Partner: Strange Love explores how human beings can become attached to digital companions. The new series has ignited conversations about intimacy, relationships and the future of human connection.

What is My AI Partner: Strange Love about?

My AI Partner: Strange Love, a South Korean reality television dating show released in August 2026, has been the most talked about topic on social media platforms. It follows celebrities dating AI partners built around their personalities and preferences, turning the search for love into an unusual experiment in technology, attraction and human emotion.

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The show features webtoon artist Kian84, comedian Jang Do-yeon and actor Lee Yu-bi as studio hosts who guide viewers through the unusual dating experiment. As participants navigate their interactions with AI-powered partners, the hosts react to their experiences and offer perspectives on the relationships taking shape.

According to the South China Morning Post, the dating show has ignited a fierce debate in China, with viewers asking how artificial intimacy might affect expectations in the real world.

Can AI really become a romantic partner?

In the real world, AI has already become part of everyday life, whether people use it to find information, create content, ask for recommendations, or have a conversation when they feel lonely. But what happens when AI goes beyond being an assistant and becomes a potential romantic partner? While AI can respond to conversations and adapt to a person’s preferences, it cannot be a real-time partner when someone needs warmth, genuine advice, the presence of the one they truly love, and an emotional connection.

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