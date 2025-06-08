Published: Jun 08, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 21:20 IST
Be it the thriller The Glory or the romance drama Encounter, Song Hye-Kyo is known for her versatility. Here are 8 popular K-dramas featuring her.
Popular dramas featuring Song Hye-kyo
Song Hye-kyo is best known for portraying a variety of characters often in romance and suspense dramas. Let's check out a few of her memorable performances.
Full House
Full House is about how a woman discovers that her friends have sold her house while she is away on a vacation. She insists on taking back what is hers by entering into a contract marriage with the new owner, an actor. It is available to watch on Netflix and YouTube.
Autumn in My Heart
Autumn in My Heart is about Yoon Joon-suh, a toddler, accidentally swaps his baby sister with another baby as he drops the name cards that were present on them. Years later, Yoon Joon-suh and his family discover the truth. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Encounter
Encounter is about how an ordinary man and the daughter of a rich and powerful politician grow fond of each other. They must decide between having all the worldly pleasures and authority or giving it all up to be together. It is available to watch on streaming giant Netflix.
Descendants of the Sun
Descendants of the Sun is about a South Korean soldier of special forces falls in love with a surgeon. However, their relationship faces obstacles due to their profession and how they keep up it forms the main crux of the story. It is available on Netflix, JioHotstar and Airtel XStream Play.
That Winter, the Wind Blows
That Winter, the Wind Blow is about Oh Soo, a gambler, who pretends to be the lost brother of Oh Young, a wealthy heiress who is blind, to steal her money. However, once he gets to know her, his intentions towards her change. It is available on Viki and Netflix.
Now, We Are Breaking Up
Now, We are Breaking Up tells the story of Ha Young Eun, a cold-hearted designer, and the charismatic Yoon Jae Gook fall for each other. Their bond is put to the test when they face a series of obstacles as they navigate through their careers. It is available to watch on Netflix, Viu, and Rakuten Viki.