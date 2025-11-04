/Jonathan Bailey named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2025: Here’s what the Wicked star is worth

Known for his work in Wicked and Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey has been officially declared the Sexiest Man Alive for 2025 by PEOPLE's magazine. Announced on Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor succeeded the annual title from last year’s winner, John Krasinski.

About Jonathan Bailey and his work

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jonathan called the win a “huge honour” and “completely absurd,” joking that he only told one confidant ahead of time, his dog, Benson. He is one of Britain’s most in-demand screen and stage stars.

The 37-year-old actor got global recognition through his role as Viscount Anthony in Netflix’s popular drama Bridgerton. He is also loved for the character of Prince Fiyero in Wicked. Fans will also be able to see him reprising the role later this month in the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Besides this, he also worked in Jurassic World: Rebirth and recently earned an Emmy nomination for Showtime’s political drama Fellow Travelers. Off-screen, the actor is the founder of The Shameless Fund, which supports LGBTQ+ organisations.

Net worth of Jonathan Bailey

According to Business Upturn, Jonathan Bailey’s net worth is estimated at around $2 million, with industry trackers placing him between $1.5 million and $3 million. Bailey's major wealth comes from his acting career, which includes projects like Wicked, Wicked: For Good, Fellow Travelers, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and Bridgerton.

Jonathan Bailey discovered acting at a very young age and made his stage debut with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Joining the list of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, which has previously honoured stars like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, and David Beckham, is surely going to further grow his career.

