/Wicked: For Good final trailer out- Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo face destiny in Oz

The yellow brick road is calling once more. Universal Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for Wicked: For Good, offering fans an emotional, musical, and visually grand conclusion to the saga of Elphaba and Glinda. The highly anticipated sequel is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 21, 2025.

The 3.4-minute trailer teases a rollercoaster of emotions: laughter, heartbreak, and redemption, as Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, now branded the Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile while Ariana Grande’s Glinda basks in her newfound role as Emerald City’s shining figurehead. However, when Elphaba warns the people with the chilling words “Our Wizard lies,” the stage is set for an ultimate showdown.

Also Read: Nicolas Cage reunites with director Simon West after 28 Years for WWII spy thriller

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Glinda and Elphaba’s test of loyalty

The trailer reveals how the two witches, once friends, then rivals are forced to confront their past when a furious mob threatens Elphaba’s very survival. In a moment of vulnerability, Glinda poses the question that lies at the heart of the sequel: “Think of what we could do together.”

Guided by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda’s rise contrasts with Elphaba’s struggle for truth. Their fractured bond becomes the fulcrum of Oz’s fate, highlighting themes of power, honesty, and the endurance of friendship.

Musical highlights and new faces

Fans of the Broadway classic will delight in hearing snippets of beloved numbers such as “No Good Deed” and the emotional duet “For Good.” The trailer also introduces fresh renditions of iconic Oz characters, including the Tin Man, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and Dorothy- hinting at their roles in this climactic chapter.

Adding to the spectacle are Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

The grand Oz finale

Directed by Jon M. Chu, with a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, Wicked: For Good adapts Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel while continuing the story from the record-breaking 2024 film. The first installment grossed over $750 million globally and scored multiple Academy Award nominations, making the sequel one of 2025’s most awaited releases.

Promising sweeping set pieces, dazzling special effects, and unforgettable music by Stephen Schwartz, the film urges audiences to “witness the epic conclusion and be changed for good.” With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo leading the cast, Wicked: For Good is more than a fantasy spectacle- it’s a story of resilience, truth, and the unbreakable bond of friendship.