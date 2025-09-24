/Nicolas Cage reunites with director Simon West after 28 Years for WWII spy thriller

Nearly three decades after teaming up for the cult action hit Con Air, Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage and director Simon West are joining forces once again for a World War II drama titled Fortitude. Principal photography for the fact-based spy thriller began earlier this month in London, promising a gripping story of espionage and daring intelligence operations.

About Fortitude

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fortitude follows British intelligence officers Dudley Clarke and Thomas Argyll “Tar” Robertson, who orchestrated elaborate deception campaigns to mislead Nazi intelligence. The story features fictitious armies, fake military equipment, and an intricate network of double agents; true events that helped shape the course of the war. Among the historical figures is Dusko Popov, a notorious playboy spy whose exploits are said to have inspired Ian Fleming’s James Bond.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Matthew Goode, Ed Skrein, Jordi Mollà, Alice Eve, Michael Sheen, Art Malik, Lukas Haas, and Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley. Producer Simon Afram praised the collaboration, saying, “We are excited to bring together such a remarkable ensemble. Their chemistry and depth, paired with West’s direction, elevate this story into something truly gripping and unforgettable.”

From prison plane to WWII espionage

Cage and West first collaborated on Con Air in 1997, a high-octane action film about a prison plane hijacking that became an instant cult classic. Cage’s role as Cameron Poe remains one of his most iconic performances, complete with unforgettable lines like “Put the bunny back in the box,” which he admitted adding for comedic flair. While Con Air leaned into absurdity and over-the-top action, Fortitude marks a shift toward a serious, historically grounded thriller.

The report says, “This reunion allows us to explore a completely different genre while maintaining the tension and excitement audiences love in a Cage-West project.”

High expectations for a star-studded reunion

Fans of Cage and West are eagerly anticipating Fortitude, given their previous chemistry and knack for combining action with character-driven storytelling. While Fortitude will focus on real-life espionage rather than action, the collaboration could bring one of the most compelling war thrillers of the year to the audience.