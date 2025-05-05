Shooting for his latest surfing film The Surfer was tough for Nicolas Cage. The actor recently spoke about his harrowing experience while training for the film which is now in the theatres.

Nicolas Cage had a life-threatening experience

While training, Nicolas almost was caught up with a shark. He got stuck up in a rip tide while surfing. In a Variety interview, he called it life-threatening.

He said, "I'm climbing up the leash as I'm somersaulting, and I could have died.”

The close call has left Nicolas reevaluating his priorities, especially now that he has a young child. He said, "Now I have a young kid, I don't know if I want to do it anymore.” But it doesn’t mean he won’t surf again as he added that his goal is to "retire, surf, drink red wine, and eat spaghetti."

About The Surfer

The Surfer explores themes of obsession, trauma, and the human psyche. Nicolas plays a businessman who becomes fixated on buying back his childhood home in Australia, only to face resistance from a group of mysterious bullies.

The film is directed by Lorcan Finnegan. The Surfer released in theatres on May 2.

The film follows Cage’s character, who returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood with his son. However, things take a different turn when he gets humiliated by the locals.