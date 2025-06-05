Wicked: For Good, the first trailer for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked sequel is here| Watch

The first trailer for Wicked: For Good has dropped, and it looks like fans are in for a treat. It promises an emotional and fun time at the movies. From the trailer, we see that Elphaba Thropp, played by Cynthia Erivo, is being hunted down by Fiyero Tigelaar, played by Jonathan Bailey. So it is up to Glinda Upland, played by Ariana Grande, to reunite with Elphaba and save the day.

The trailer also featured returning tracks 'No Good Deed' and 'For Good' and teased more original songs by composer Stephen Schwartz. The music from the first movie was one of the highlights of the film.

What is Wicked about?

Based on the musical, which is based on the book by Gregory Maguire. The movie is set in the Land of Oz before the events of The Wizard of Oz. The plot follows witches Elphaba and Glinda, whose friendship is put to the test as they embrace their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Sequel to 2024’s hit musical

The movie is a direct sequel to 2024's Wicked and is directed by Jon M. Chu. Wicked was a massive box office success and grossed over $756.1 million worldwide. The movie was nominated for numerous awards, including ten nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

An ensemble cast

The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp. Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: For Good will be hitting the big screen worldwide on November 21, 2025.