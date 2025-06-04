/ Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2: Here's when and where you can watch the movie online

Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 is set to premiere on OTT. The action-packed sequel to the 2016 film of the same name is all set to release in India, premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

Released in theatres on April 25, 2025, the movie brings back Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff in a more intense and mysterious storyline.



When is The Accountant 2 releasing on OTT?



Directed by Gavin O’Connor, the sequel is scheduled for a global release on Prime Video on June 5.



Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the streaming giant wrote, ''The final piece of the puzzle. The Accountant 2, streaming on Prime Video June 5.''



Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s action thriller has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Coming nine years after the original, the sequel follows the sharp-minded and clever Christian Wolff, an autistic accountant who finds himself entangled once again in dangerous dealings with criminals. This time, he is joined by his estranged brother Braxton, played by Jon Bernthal.

With double the action, humour, and intensity, the sequel promises a violence-packed ride with an intriguing plot and compelling performances.



The story kicks off with the assassination of Raymond King, which forces Wolff to return to his old job. In his quest to uncover the truth, he teams up with his brother Brax (Jon Bernthal).



Helmed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque, the film also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, J. K. Simmons and new entry Daniella Pineda. Since its April release, the movie has grossed over $101 million worldwide.



The Accountant 2 is produced by Ben Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor, p.g.a., and Mark Williams.