/Peter Dinklage birthday special: Journey from Game of Thrones to Wicked, 7 memorable roles by Emmy winner

Avengers: Infinity War

In Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Dinklage played the role of Eitri: King of the Dwarves of Nidavellir, and weaponsmith, based on the Norse mythological dwarf of the same name. It tells the story of Thanos, who sets on his quest to find the infinity stones and carries out his twisted scheme, the Avengers join forces with their allies to stop him from causing chaos and destruction. They also starred Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Scarlett Johansson among others.