/Peter Dinklage birthday special: Journey from Game of Thrones to Wicked, 7 memorable roles by Emmy winner

Published: Jun 10, 2025, 22:37 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 22:37 IST
Peter Dinklage made his name global after his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. Let's check out some of the best performances by the American actor.
Best performances of Peter Dinklage
From Game of Thrones to being part of Wicked, Peter Dinklage has come a long way in Hollywood. Here are a few of his memorable roles of his.
Pixels
Pixels tells the story of aliens who find a time capsule with footage from a video game of the 1980s and consider it a declaration of war. A special team then tries to thwart the aliens who attack Earth as video game characters. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film also features Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, and Josh Gad among others.
Wicked
In Wicked, Peter Dinklage gave the voice of Dr. Dillamond, a talking Goat and history professor at Shiz University that befriends Elphaba. Directed by John M Chu, the film stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey. Michelle Yeon, Jeff Goldblum, and Ethan Slater among others.
Game of Thrones
One of the cult classics, the show Game of Thrones tells the story of nine noble families waging war against each other in order to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros. Meanwhile, a force is rising after millenniums and threatens the existence of living men. The show has eight seasons. It consists of a star-studded cast that includes Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, and Sophie Turner among others.
Elf
Elf tells the story of Buddy, a human, who is raised amongst elves at the North Pole. When he discovers that he is not an elf, he travels to New York to search for his biological father. Peter Dinklage played the role of Miles Finch. Helmed by Jon Favreau, it stars Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, and Bob Newhart among others.
Avengers: Infinity War
In Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Dinklage played the role of Eitri: King of the Dwarves of Nidavellir, and weaponsmith, based on the Norse mythological dwarf of the same name. It tells the story of Thanos, who sets on his quest to find the infinity stones and carries out his twisted scheme, the Avengers join forces with their allies to stop him from causing chaos and destruction. They also starred Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Scarlett Johansson among others.
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspain
It tells the story of four siblings Lucy, Edmund, Susie, and Peter who set out to help Prince Caspian who struggles to win back his throne from King Miraz, his evil uncle. Directed by Andrew Adamson, the film stars Ben Barnes, Georgia Henley, William Moseley, Skandar Keynes, and Anna Popplewell among others. Peter Dinklage played the role of Trumpkin, a cynical red dwarf. Dinklage was Adamson and Johnson's first choice, having seen him in The Station Agent.
X-Men: Days of Future Past
In X-Men: Days of Future Past, Peter Dinklage played the role of antagonist. He portrayed the character of Dr. Bolivar Trask, a military scientist and the head of Trask Industries who creates a range of robots called Sentinels, designed to find and destroy mutants. Directed by Bryan Singer, the film stars James McAvoy, Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, Patrick Stewart, and Jennifer Lawrence among others.