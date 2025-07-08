/Hot Wheels live action film: Wicked filmmaker Jon M Chu to direct Mattel's iconic toy cars for Warner Bros

American franchise and a brand of scale model cars, Hot Wheels was invented by Elliot Handler and was then introduced by his company, Mattel, in 1968. When he noticed his son playing with matchbox cars, he decided to create a line, and that's how the 'hot rod' cars got modified. With rising popularity, there have been several animated films, and now there are reports that a live-action film is in the works, which will be helmed by the director.

Details about Wicked director to handle the Hot Wheels live-action films

According to several reports, Jon M Chu, filmmaker of Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked will be reportedly donning the hat of director for its take on Mattel's iconic toy cars for Warner Bros. Reportedly, the screenwriting for the upcoming project will be taken over by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmair with JJ Abrahams Bad Robot Productions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mattel Studios and Chief Content Officer said in a statement, “Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life. His films are visual spectacles — true eye candy — but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames.” However more details about the film are yet-to-be announced.

All about Hot Wheels and how it gained global fandom

The first line of Hot Wheels cars, known as The Original Sweet 16, was manufactured in 1967. These were the first of the Red Line Series, named for the tires which had a red pin stripe on their sides.

The success of the 1968 line was solidified and consolidated with the 1969 releases, with which Hot Wheels effectively established itself as the hottest brand of small toy car models in the USA. Splittin' Image, Torero, Turbofire, and Twin Mill were part of the "Show & Go" series and are the very first original in-house designs by Hot Wheels.