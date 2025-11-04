/Halsey is A-Okay after an overnight Hospital stay due to minor medical emergency

Halsey experienced a health scare in Boston after performing on Monday, Nov 3. The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, shared that she had a minor medical emergency in Boston. Informing her fans, Halsey, 31, shared that she spent the entire night in the emergency room at Mass General Hospital due to a minor medical emergency. However, the exact cause of her condition remains undisclosed.



Halsey gave a health update after the ‘medical emergency’

Taking to Instagram, the singer informed her fans about her health, revealing that she was in the hospital all night. However, she's fine now and will continue her Back to Badlands international tour.

"Boston I'm gonna be honest with ya, after the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning," they began the story post, which featured a selfie of half of their face with their hair in a towel. "Minor medical emergency but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! but if I'm pacing myself, that's why!" Halsey wrote.

In the post, the singer also gave a shoutout to the doctors and staff at the hospital. Despite the health scare, Halsey will return to the stage and perform at the MGM Music Hall for her second-day performance.

Halsey Photograph: (IG/@Halsey)

She concluded the post,''Huge shout out to Mass General and Dr Kian, Dr Victoria and my nurses Carolyn and Alicia for being the absolute best team I've ever met. And I second that with regard to the imaging staff, transport team, and patient relations!! I am so so grateful! LETS ROCK TONIGHT!''

Despite the challenges, Halsey has remained determined to continue performing the scheduled shows on her international tour.

Halsey is currently on a Back to Badlands international tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the singer's 2015 debut album.

The superhit album, which debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 and had several hit singles, Ghost, New Americana, Castle and Colors, among others.