/Throwback: Aamir Khan reveals how his mother played an important role in the casting of Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal may have been released in 2016, but it remains iconic to date. One of the most loved sports dramas of recent times, Dangal worked not just for its great story but also for its casting. Not many know that actress Sakshi Tanwar’s casting as Mahavir Singh Phogat’s wife, Daya Kaur, happened due to Aamir Khan’s mother.

How Sakshi Tanwar was cast in Dangal

In a newly released video on Aamir Khan Productions’ page, Aamir Khan, who played Mahavir Phogat in Dangal and was also the producer of the film, revealed how Sakshi Tanwar was cast in the role.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Aamir shared, “One day, I don’t know why, I thought of Sakshi Tanwar, I have no idea. Actually, Sakshi was my idea. My mom used to like her a lot on television, so I told Niteshji, ‘Should we try Sakshi ji?’”

Dangal marked Sakshi’s Bollywood debut, but she was already a household name by then, thanks to her role as Parvati in the iconic TV show Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii.

For Sakshi, the offer for Dangal came as a complete surprise. Recalling her reaction, she said, “When I was told that this is the character, I couldn’t believe that this could also be a pairing.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan heaped praises on his co-star and said, “She’s amazing. She’s a fantastic actress. You tell her small changes, and she understands immediately and gives it perfectly. It’s not only skill; she does it with a lot of heart.”

Sakshi felt that Dangal happened by chance, but it was meant to be. “It just happened on its own, like different pieces of a puzzle coming together. One day, the universe decided to be generous, and I became a part of 'Dangal',” she said.

About Dangal