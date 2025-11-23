/Squid Game: America to begin filming in February 2026? Here's what we know about David Fincher's collab with Hwang Dong Hyuk

After months of speculation, the universe of Squid Game is officially expanding. Following the surprising cameo in the Korean original, the rumours had heightened with fans flooding social media with theories. As per the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA), Squid Game: America is reportedly moving forward with production set to begin in February 2026.

The spin-off is a big collaboration between original creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and Hollywood filmmaker David Fincher, who is directing the American adaptation. AS per reports, the shooting will be done across Los Angeles and other parts of California.

This surprising announcement comes months after the emotional conclusion of Squid Game Season 3. Aired in June 2025, the finale showcased an open-ended twist, sparking speculations about the future of the franchise. What caught everyone's attention was the unexpected cameo by Cate Blanchett, and now the viewers are connecting the dots related to the American spin-off.

About Squid Game: America

Though no official statement has been issued till now, the FTIA listing, reported by Collider, states that the production will start on February 26, 2026, and the primary locations will be Los Angeles and California.

Reportedly, besides David Fincher and Hwang Dong-hyuk, the producer list also features Kim Ji-yeon, Zeus Zamani, and Rhett Giles. It further suggests that the new series will have a completely original cast and new games, but the makers will try to preserve the original Korean drama's philosophical depth and moral complexity.

Among the speculations surrounding the project, one of the biggest questions is Cate Blanchett’s involvement. With her cameo in Squid Game Season 3, fans are confused if she may be playing the recruiter, the role originally portrayed by Gong Yoo, or not. The official confirmation is awaited.

Reportedly, the project is aimed for a late 2028 release.

About the original series