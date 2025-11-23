/Singer Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators' untitled project delayed again? Here's the truth

Well, those who were eagerly waiting for Kendrick Lamar's most anticipated film from the South Park creators might have to wait a bit longer. Reportedly, the show has now been delayed and shifted to next year. Let's delve into knowing what exactly went wrong and why it has been delayed.

Why has Kendrick Lamar's film been delayed, and when will it be released?

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Kendrick Lamar's film's release date has been delayed. The original date of release was earlier announced as this year, on July 4. Reportedly, Park County and pgLang said, "It's true, we're moving again. We're working hard at finishing the movie." It will now be released on March 20, 2026.

The main reason behind the delay is the scheduling complications with Lamar's co-tour with SZA, as Parker and Stone have been working on South Park. Kendrick and Dave Free are producing via their company, PGLang, while Stone and Parker produce for Park County.

All about South Park

South Park is an American animated sitcom created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone for Comedy Central. The series revolves around four boys — Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick — and their adventures in and around the titular Colorado town. South Park also features many recurring characters. The series became infamous for its profanity and dark, surreal humor that satirises a large range of subject matter.

A theatrical film, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, was released in June 1999 to commercial and critical success, garnering an Academy Award nomination. In 2013, TV Guide ranked South Park the tenth Greatest TV Cartoon of All Time.

All about Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is the greatest rapper of all time. He was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music, becoming the first musician outside of the classical and jazz genres to receive the award. Lamar's music, rooted in West Coast hip-hop, features conscious, introspective lyrics, with political criticism and social commentary concerning African-American culture.