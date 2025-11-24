/Bigg Boss 19: Major chaos ensues in house after Malti Chahar slaps Tanya Mittal | Watch

Bigg Boss 19 premiered in August, and the audience has seen several eliminations, fights, and challenging tasks that have sparked debates and discussions on social media. The latest development kept viewers hooked after a sudden challenge left housemates stunned. In the latest video, Malti Chahar slapping Tanya Mittal has gone viral. But what exactly led to this altercation?

Why did Malti Chahar slap Tanya Mittal?

The taskmaster announces the second-to-last nominations and asks housemates to give out names

They wish to nominate for eviction. Tanya Mittal, in an overconfident tone, tells BB that she wants to nominate the entire house, except her. Other contestants—Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More—name one individual.

During this task, Tanya Mittal calls Malti Chahar, and she walks to her with the stamp. Malti already receives a few stamps from others, so when Tanya enters, she deliberately decides to smudge an ink stamp on her lips. Tanya smashes the stamp on her lips and says, "Main sochti hoon ki aap deserve nahi karti finale tak jaana." This angers Malti, leading to Malti slapping the former. Other housemates get shocked but surprisingly support Malti Chahar.

Amaal Mallik slams Tanya as she tries to justify her act and expresses discontent with Malti's reaction. Amaal calls Tanya 'badtameez' and adds, "Mooh pe dalte hai kya kisi ke, bewakoof. Itni bholi mat ban." As the task progresses, Malti calls Tanya to stamp her, and other housemates keenly await Malti's revenge moment on Tanya. After the task ends, the entire house, all eight contestants, are nominated for eviction.

Netizens' reaction to Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar's clash

Soon after the clip went viral, many took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Wasn't it Tanya who had said she wouldn't have nominated the whole house if she were in place on COVID?"

Another user wrote, "Tanya Mittal is the definition of hypocrisy." “Amaal putting Tanya to place is the best thing left now in this season,” wrote the third user.