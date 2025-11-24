/Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand gets evicted from the house, Salman Khan says, ‘Well played’

Bigg Boss 19 is almost nearing its end.Two weeks before its grand finale, contestant Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted on Sunday night. Kunickaa was nominated for elimination along with Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mallik and Malti Chahar this week. The host of the show, Salman Khan, declared Kunickaa had received the least votes, making her eligible for eviction. As she said an emotional goodbye to the contestants, Salman praised her stint inside the house. Kunickaa’s elimination sparked debate online as many felt she deserved to be in the top 5 more than other contestants inside the house.

Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from the Bigg Boss house

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, Salman announced that Kunickaa would be evicted from the house this week. As she prepared to leave, Salman praised her stint inside the house and said, “Kunickaa, too good yaar, well played, well done. Aapke bina yeh season adhura hota (this season would have been incomplete without you).”

Her fellow contestants became emotional as she bid goodbye to them, especially Farrhana and Tanya Mittal.

Kunickaa’s eviction led to a debate on the internet with many pointing out how she deserved to be inside the house.

One fan stated she should have been in the top 5.

“She was better than Ashnoor and Malti,” said one fan. Another wrote, “She deserved Top 5.” A third said, “She contributed more to the game than Shehbaz Badesha, Malti and Ashnoor.” Another comment read, “WELL PLAYED, Kunickaa ji! One of the BEST senior contestants in Bigg Boss history. This season would’ve been incomplete without you.”

About Kunickaa Sadanand’s journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house

Kunickaa became the captain of the house in the first week itself, without winning any captaincy task. She took charge of the kitchen immediately. But she resigned from her post within three days.

The actor was praised several times by Salman for taking the right stands in the house.

She had her share of clashes while in the house, first with Tanya Mittal, who later became her close friend. Then with Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and even Basheer Ali.

She was nominated multiple times but managed to dodge eviction week after week, only to be eliminated just two weeks before the finale.