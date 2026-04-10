/Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram unveil first look of daughter and name she turns one month | See pics

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 10 this year. Celebrating her one-month birth anniversary, the couple shared the first look of their daughter and also revealed her name on social media. Let's delve in to know more.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's daughter's first look and name

Taking to Instagram, in a joint post shared by Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, it featured photos of them and the couple. In one of the photos, Lin could be seen holding their daughter and looking at her with love while embracing her again. The first image was attached with an audio, “Nyomica Hooda, Nyomica...whose good girl is this?”

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Along with the pictures, the caption explained the meaning and significance behind their daughter's name. The caption read, "A new centre to our world. NYOMICA HOODA – Divine grace, freedom and limitlessness like the sky." Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents. One user wrote, "God bless! Welcome to our lives and hearts, darling child!!" Another user wrote, "Love love." “Congratulations, Hooda,” wrote the third user.

Reportedly, Randeep Hooda's sister Anjali Hooda had selected the name for the little one. As per a statement, the name was lovingly chosen by Randeep's sister, Anjali Hooda, making it a special family gesture.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram relationship timeline

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in November 2023 in Imphal, Manipur, in an intimate ceremony that followed the traditional Meitei rituals. The groom wore a traditional white Manipuri outfit, while Lin looked like a princess in traditional Manipuri bridal attire.