/Jharkhand students on hunger strike demand CM Hemant Soren’s resignation, plan state assembly gherao

The ongoing student protest over alleged examination irregularities in Jharkhand entered its 13th day on Thursday and intensified with the demonstrators now demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. One protester asked if Dharmendra Pradhan can resign, then why can’t Hemant Soren do so in a similar situation.

Students on hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi accused the Jharkhand government of failing to address their concerns and claimed that Soren was “unfit to hold office”.

“We will remain steadfast until the government accepts our demands. We now demand the chief minister’s resignation, as he is unfit for the post he holds. It has been so long since he returned from Bengaluru, yet he has taken no cognisance of the situation,” a protesting student told news agency ANI.

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Another protester questioned the chief minister’s accountability, saying, “Students have clearly presented their issues. If Dharmendra Pradhan can resign, why can’t Hemant Soren resign?”

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister last month, following weeks of protests over the alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities.

Students protesting over irregularities in the government job recruitment process are incensed over the state government’s inability to address the issue swiftly and efficiently.

One of the several students on hunger strike lashed out at chief minister Hemant Soren for not visiting the protest site and called the JMM supremo “unfit to hold” the highest office in the state.

The competitive exam aspirants continuing hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), and JSSC CGL recruitment tests announced a “Vidhan Sabha Gherao” on August 10 if their demands are not met till then.

One student protester said, “We remain steadfast until the government accepts our demands. We now demand the chief minister's resignation, as he is unfit for the office he holds. It has been so long since he returned from Bengaluru, yet he has taken no cognisance of the situation.”

“Various false rumours are being spread that Devendra Nath Mahato has called off his hunger strike... Sonam Wangchuk urged him to at least drink some water. He only drank water. I want to tell everyone that Devendra Nath has not called off the strike,” the protester said.

Students’ spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh said representatives from the government met the students on Wednesday afternoon.

“State government’s representatives came to talk to us in the afternoon. They offered a meeting with the state government and asked us to send a five-member delegation. We could not decide whether to accept a closed-door meeting or not,” Singh said, adding that the students will soon decide who decide its representatives for the dialogue.