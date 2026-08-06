In a significant verdict nearly 13 years after one of India's most high-profile sexual assault cases came to light, the Bombay High Court on Thursday overturned the acquittal of former Tehelkaeditor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal and sentenced him to10 years of rigorous imprisonmentin the 2013 rape case.

The High Court allowed the Goa government's appeal against the 2021 judgment of a sessions court in Goa, which had acquitted Tejpal of all charges, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Reversing that decision, the High Court found Tejpal guilty and imposed a 10-year jail term. The court, however, granted Tejpaltwo weeks' time to surrenderbefore the trial court.

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The case stems from allegations made by a junior colleague, who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside an elevator at a five-star hotel in Goa during the annualThinkFestevent organised by Tehelkain November 2013. The alleged incidents took place over two consecutive nights and triggered nationwide outrage, sparking a wider conversation on workplace sexual harassment, abuse of power and accountability in the media industry.

Following the complaint, the Goa Police registered a suo motu FIR, arrested Tejpal in November 2013 and filed a chargesheet under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rape.

In May 2021, the Goa trial court acquitted Tejpal, a verdict that drew sharp criticism from women's rights groups and legal experts. The Goa government subsequently challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court, arguing that the trial court had erred in its appreciation of evidence and had ignored key aspects of the survivor's testimony.

Allowing the state's appeal, the Bombay High Court set aside the acquittal and held Tejpal guilty, bringing a dramatic legal turnaround in the case after more than a decade of proceedings.

Reacting to the verdict, Tejpal told reporters outside the courtroom that the High Court's decision was "a wrong order" and asserted that he would challenge it before a higher court. He also maintained that he believed the verdict would eventually be overturned, indicating that he would move the Supreme Court against the conviction.

The survivor's allegations had led to Tejpal stepping down as editor-in-chief of Tehelkain 2013. The case went on to become one of India's most closely watched criminal trials involving a senior media figure, with proceedings stretching over several years.

Reacting to the verdict outside the courtroom, Tejpal termed it"a wrong order"and said he wouldchallenge the judgment before a higher court. He maintained that he was confident the decision would eventually be overturned and is expected to move the Supreme Court seeking relief against the conviction and sentence.