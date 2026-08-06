/Rajya Sabha chairman tells Rijiju to ‘convey sentiments’ of opposition demanding Amit Shah’s presence

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha continued to demand the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah over the police action against student protesters at Jantar Mantar and did not let the House function on Thursday.

After repeated disruptions, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to convey the sentiments to the home minister.

The chairman tried to take up the Question Hour, but opposition members continued sloganeering. He urged them to maintain order and assured them that they would get an opportunity to raise their concerns.

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The opposition MPs continued to demand that Shah come to the House and respond to questions on alleged excesses by security forces during the crackdown on protesters marching to Parliament on July 20 on the paper leak issue, raising slogans “Amit Shah jawaab do, Sadan mein aao (Amit Shah must answer, come to the House).”

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the opposition’s demand that Amit Shah address the House on the police action and said the opposition was ready for a discussion.

“We raised questions concerning the country and 140 crore people, and what are we asking for… that the Home Minister and Prime Minister should come. I request you Sir, you direct (the) Home Minister to come here, and give a statement; we are ready to discuss,” he said.

Responding to the demand, Rijiju said Kharge had not cited any rule while making the request and could not decide which minister should reply on behalf of the government.

“The leader of the opposition did not quote any rule, cannot give direction to the Chair, only make requests, cannot dictate,” Rijiju said.

Rijiju cited two rules, Rules 235, seeking an end to Opposition’s interruptions, and Rule 240 on irrelevance or repetition, and said that Kharge was repeating his remarks.

“Every day Kharge ji reads out the same thing, Kharge ji says the same thing, this rule applies to our leader of the opposition," Rijiju said.

After the exchange, the Rajya Sabha Chairman asked Rijiju to convey the sentiments of the opposition to the home minister.

The Chairman said, “I request you to consider the request for the Home Minister to come to the House; as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, you can echo the sentiments of the Opposition to the Home Minister.”