/PM Modi's foreign visits cost ₹74.59 crore in 2026 till July; 2025 recorded highest spending

The Union government spent around ₹74.59 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits between February and July 2026, according to details shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (August 06).

The expenditure covered official visits to countries including Malaysia, Israel, the UAE, Italy, France, Australia, New Zealand and several others.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said the government has also placed on record the year-wise and visit-wise expenditure incurred on the Prime Minister's overseas visits since 2021.

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2026 expenditure at ₹74.59 crore so far

The MEA said the total spending on the Prime Minister's foreign visits in 2026 stood at about ₹74.59 crore till July. The amount includes visits undertaken between February and July this year.

Among the major expenditures, the Norway visit cost ₹17.46 crore, followed by Israel at ₹11.92 crore, Seychelles at ₹8.22 crore, Sweden at ₹6.33 crore, Malaysia at ₹5.57 crore and New Zealand at ₹5.44 crore.

The government said the expenditure for some visits, including those to France and several countries covered during the May tour, remains provisional and will be finalised after all bills are settled.

2025 recorded the highest annual expenditure

The data showed that 2025 recorded the highest spending on the Prime Minister's foreign visits during the period covered in the reply, with total expenditure of around ₹187.83 crore.

During the year, Modi visited France, the US, Mauritius, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Canada, Croatia, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, Namibia, the UK, Maldives, China, Japan, Bhutan, South Africa, Jordan, Oman and Ethiopia.

Among the highest expenditures, the France visit cost ₹25.60 crore, followed by Brazil at ₹17.72 crore, the US at ₹16.55 crore, Saudi Arabia at ₹15.54 crore, China at ₹10.60 crore and the UK at ₹9.92 crore.

2024 foreign visit expenditure crossed ₹109 crore

The government spent about ₹109.51 crore on the Prime Minister's overseas visits in 2024.

During the year, Modi travelled to the UAE, Qatar, Bhutan, Italy, Russia, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Brunei, Singapore, the US, Laos, Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana and Kuwait.

The US visit cost ₹15.34 crore, while the Italy visit amounted to ₹14.37 crore. The October visit to Russia cost ₹10.75 crore, followed by Poland at ₹10.10 crore and Singapore at ₹7.75 crore.

Visits aim to foster closer ties

"High-level visits by the Prime Minister are established means of fostering closer relations with foreign countries and promoting India’s engagements at bilateral, regional and global levels. These visits, and the understandings and agreements concluded therein, facilitate the strengthening of partnerships across a wide range of sectors, including technology, innovation, trade & investment, defence and energy cooperation, and resilient supply chains, among others," the MEA said