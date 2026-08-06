/Trump denies US missile stockpile shortage, warns leakers of prosecution and jail

US President Donald Trump has rejected claims that American military stockpiles were heavily depleted during the conflict with Iran. He said the United States has "massive amounts" of munitions and warned that those responsible for leaking information about military inventories would face prosecution and lengthy prison terms.

Trump's remarks came after CNN, citing multiple sources, reported that US military commanders had raised concerns over critically low stockpiles of some munitions, especially air defence interceptors, following the Iran conflict.

"The US has massive amounts of munitions, especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defence companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country's history. The 'leakers' of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long-term jail sentences will be sought!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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US missile defence stockpiles under pressure

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the US military had used a significant share of its interceptors for key missile defence systems since the war began. Senior commanders reportedly warned that some Pentagon stockpiles had fallen to concerning levels.

The US military has depleted nearly 80 per cent of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile inventory compared with pre-war levels. It has also used around half of its Patriot interceptors during the conflict, according to two sources familiar with the latest inventory assessments.

The extent of the THAAD depletion had not been disclosed publicly before. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimated that the US had around 452 THAAD missiles and about 2,200 Patriot interceptors of the two most modern variants before the Iran war began.

Gulf allies fear reduced US air defence support

CNN also reported that concerns over air defence shortages have spread to US allies in the Gulf. Several countries fear that reduced availability of American defence systems could affect their ability to respond to possible Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Officials said several Gulf nations rely on US-supplied air defence systems and have expressed concern that lower inventories could weaken their ability to intercept threats, particularly if they become targets after any further US escalation.

Trump had earlier dismissed reports that military stockpiles had reached dangerously low levels and directly rejected claims that interceptor shortages were limiting American military strategy during the conflict with Iran.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Trump denied that shrinking munitions stockpiles posed a challenge to US defence capabilities, saying, "We have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need."

Trump had also called off "the biggest attack since World War II" on Iran, citing possible negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz.

However, officials said low stockpile levels influenced Trump's decisions on whether to launch additional large-scale strikes against Iran.