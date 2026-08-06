/Carney mocks Trump over teleprompter glitch, US president calls Canadian leadership 'nasty'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took a swipe at US President Donald Trump after a teleprompter malfunction interrupted his news conference on housing policy, even as Trump separately described Canada's leadership as "nasty" during a speech in Las Vegas.

Speaking at a housing announcement in Toronto on August 5, Carney paused after his teleprompter stopped working and joked: "I would like to inform you that the teleprompter has ceased to function. Unlike a certain world leader, I do not view this as a conspiracy."

The remark drew laughter from those present and appeared to reference an incident involving Trump at the 2025 United Nations General Assembly, where he experienced a halted escalator and a non-functioning teleprompter during a speech. Trump had subsequently called for an investigation into the episode.

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Neither Carney's office nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment on the Canadian prime minister's remarks. Separately, speaking at an event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Trump criticised several US allies over their tariff policies and singled out Canada.

“Remember I used to say that tariffs are my favorite word. I love tariffs are my favorite word in the dictionary tariff I love tariffs right. Because we've been, we've been screwed by tariffs used against us for years by China, by Japan, by South Korea, by Germany, by everybody, by Canada. Canada's nasty. They are, they’re nasty people, think Canada– I love the people, but they're nasty," Trump said.