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Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe cancelled? Here's what the studio has said

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 16:16 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 16:16 IST
Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe cancelled? Here's what the studio has said

Spider-Man Photograph: (X)

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Sony reportedly has cancelled the Spider-Man spin-off universe. Chairman Tom Rothman acknowledged that audiences were not satisfied with the recent spin-offs. Read to know more. 

Spider-Man is swinging its way through out the world with latest release of Spider-Man: Brand New Way bringing in numbers at box office within a short span of time, but the spin-offs tied with the franchise might not happen anytime soon, as per report. This is reportedly, post the Sony Pictures chairman made a revelation in regard to this.

Sony Pictures on whether Spider-Man spin-offs being cancelled

Speaking with Variety, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman said that movies like Madame Web and

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Kraven the Hunter was labelled as a misfire. He stated, "Ultimately, the audience wasn’t satisfied enough with them. Whether that’s a fair assessment of those movies, who knows. That’s howling into the wind. The audience is the boss, and they didn’t respond,” he continued. “It’s as simple as that."

Responding to the query whether the Sony Spider-Man Universe had a future, Rothman said, "Right now, we don’t know. We never looked at it as the ‘Sony-Marvel Universe. We looked at if there were worthwhile movies to make with other characters. At the moment, there are none in active development."

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Spider-Man spin-offs released so far

Sony's live-action Spider-Man spin-off universe has largely concluded following critical and commercial misfires, shifting focus toward successful animated projects and alternative multiverse TV formats. In live-action spin-offs released are Venom Trilogy (2018-2024)- Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Venom: The Last Dance, this was the only commercially successful live-action branch.

Other standalone films include (2022-2024)- Included Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, which struggled critically at the box office, prompting Sony to halt active development on similar live-action extensions.

While in animated Spider-Verse and sequels it featured spin-off short films like Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham and The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, alongside the upcoming feature Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. In television expansion, it includes the alternate-universe live-action series Spider-Noir.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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