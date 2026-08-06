/Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe cancelled? Here's what the studio has said

Spider-Man is swinging its way through out the world with latest release of Spider-Man: Brand New Way bringing in numbers at box office within a short span of time, but the spin-offs tied with the franchise might not happen anytime soon, as per report. This is reportedly, post the Sony Pictures chairman made a revelation in regard to this.
Sony Pictures on whether Spider-Man spin-offs being cancelled
Speaking with Variety, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman said that movies like Madame Web and
Kraven the Hunter was labelled as a misfire. He stated, "Ultimately, the audience wasn’t satisfied enough with them. Whether that’s a fair assessment of those movies, who knows. That’s howling into the wind. The audience is the boss, and they didn’t respond,” he continued. “It’s as simple as that."
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Responding to the query whether the Sony Spider-Man Universe had a future, Rothman said, "Right now, we don’t know. We never looked at it as the ‘Sony-Marvel Universe. We looked at if there were worthwhile movies to make with other characters. At the moment, there are none in active development."
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Spider-Man spin-offs released so far
Sony's live-action Spider-Man spin-off universe has largely concluded following critical and commercial misfires, shifting focus toward successful animated projects and alternative multiverse TV formats. In live-action spin-offs released are Venom Trilogy (2018-2024)- Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Venom: The Last Dance, this was the only commercially successful live-action branch.
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Other standalone films include (2022-2024)- Included Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, which struggled critically at the box office, prompting Sony to halt active development on similar live-action extensions.
While in animated Spider-Verse and sequels it featured spin-off short films like Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham and The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, alongside the upcoming feature Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. In television expansion, it includes the alternate-universe live-action series Spider-Noir.