/Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe cancelled? Here's what the studio has said

Spider-Man is swinging its way through out the world with latest release of Spider-Man: Brand New Way bringing in numbers at box office within a short span of time, but the spin-offs tied with the franchise might not happen anytime soon, as per report. This is reportedly, post the Sony Pictures chairman made a revelation in regard to this.

Sony Pictures on whether Spider-Man spin-offs being cancelled

Speaking with Variety, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman said that movies like Madame Web and

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Kraven the Hunter was labelled as a misfire. He stated, "Ultimately, the audience wasn’t satisfied enough with them. Whether that’s a fair assessment of those movies, who knows. That’s howling into the wind. The audience is the boss, and they didn’t respond,” he continued. “It’s as simple as that."

Responding to the query whether the Sony Spider-Man Universe had a future, Rothman said, "Right now, we don’t know. We never looked at it as the ‘Sony-Marvel Universe. We looked at if there were worthwhile movies to make with other characters. At the moment, there are none in active development."

Spider-Man spin-offs released so far

Sony's live-action Spider-Man spin-off universe has largely concluded following critical and commercial misfires, shifting focus toward successful animated projects and alternative multiverse TV formats. In live-action spin-offs released are Venom Trilogy (2018-2024)- Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Venom: The Last Dance, this was the only commercially successful live-action branch.

Other standalone films include (2022-2024)- Included Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, which struggled critically at the box office, prompting Sony to halt active development on similar live-action extensions.