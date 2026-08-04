/Will Tom Holland return as Spider-Man? Sony chief on the fifth film rumours



Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is swinging high in theatres across the world. But as the movie continues to earn massive numbers, the question that many fans are asking is whether Tom will return to play the role of the web-crawler. Only time will tell the answer to this question. Amid all this, Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman has addressed the question of whether Holland will return to play Spider-Man in a fifth film.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie has broken the 2019 Avengers: Endgame record, earning over $360 million in North America.

Spider-Man’s Next Move? What do Sony bosses have to say on this?

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Ending superhero fatigue in a good way, Holland's film continues to impress the audience worldwide as it perfectly struck the right emotional chord. However, when it comes to whether Holland will be returning to reprise the role, or if it is the end of his innings as a superhero.

Speaking on this, the Sony Chief said that they have yet to have significant talks about the actor's return.

“No, not in any concrete sense — only aspirational.”

However, upon learning that Holland is open to playing the role as long as the makers want him, Rothman said,'' “I can tell you when I heard that Tom said that, I jumped for joy. All I will say is that hope springs eternal. I really hope so.”

He also spoke on the theatrical business and said,''All the geniuses who said that theatrical movies were dead, they’re not necessarily right. Actually, the theatrical marketplace is booming right now, and I’m excited about it. So I’m very optimistic.”

What Tom Holland Has Said On Returning As Spider-Man After ‘Brand New Day’

This was Holland's fourth Spider-Man film, and on his journey with the character that spans over more than a decade, the actor said that he will play the role as long as the makers want him to play Peter Parker.