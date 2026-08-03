/Spider-Man Brand New Day box office: How much did Tom Holland starrer mint on day 4 in India?

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued its dream run in India, delivering an impressive first Monday despite the expected post-weekend slowdown. Riding on overwhelmingly positive word of mouth and packed theatres over the weekend, the superhero spectacle maintained a solid grip at the box office, comfortably outperforming competing releases.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office report day 4

On day 4, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a net of Rs 77.75 Cr across 18,051 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 308.46 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 257.95 crore so far, as per the Sacnilk report. The overall occupancy is recorded at 78.7%.

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In the same report, as per early estimates, on day 5, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently running across 4,735 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.63 crore. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 310.38 crore and total India net to Rs 259.58 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Global box office collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony and Marvel's superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has minted $927 million globally, as per a report by Variety. It's the second-largest worldwide debut of all time, trailing only 2019’s Marvel titan “Avengers: Endgame” with $1.2 billion. Those two titles reign far above the third-biggest global opening, which belongs to 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” with $640 million globally.



For the unversed, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker fighting crime full-time in an isolating world where everyone, including MJ and Ned, has forgotten who he is, forcing him to adapt as old friends move on and an invisible new threat emerges.