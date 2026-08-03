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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office: How much did Tom Holland starrer mint on day 4 in India?

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:47 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:47 IST
Spider-Man Brand New Day box office: How much did Tom Holland starrer mint on day 4 in India?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Photograph: (X)

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing to gain more numbers on the fourth day. Starring Tom Holland in the titular role, the film was released in cinemas on July 30.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued its dream run in India, delivering an impressive first Monday despite the expected post-weekend slowdown. Riding on overwhelmingly positive word of mouth and packed theatres over the weekend, the superhero spectacle maintained a solid grip at the box office, comfortably outperforming competing releases.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office report day 4

On day 4, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a net of Rs 77.75 Cr across 18,051 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 308.46 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 257.95 crore so far, as per the Sacnilk report. The overall occupancy is recorded at 78.7%.

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In the same report, as per early estimates, on day 5, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently running across 4,735 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.63 crore. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 310.38 crore and total India net to Rs 259.58 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

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Global box office collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony and Marvel's superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has minted $927 million globally, as per a report by Variety. It's the second-largest worldwide debut of all time, trailing only 2019’s Marvel titan “Avengers: Endgame” with $1.2 billion. Those two titles reign far above the third-biggest global opening, which belongs to 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” with $640 million globally.


For the unversed, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker fighting crime full-time in an isolating world where everyone, including MJ and Ned, has forgotten who he is, forcing him to adapt as old friends move on and an invisible new threat emerges.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, alongside Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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