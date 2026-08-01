/Spider-Man Brand New Day box office day 2: Tom Holland starrer swings past Rs 100 crore in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has shown no signs of slowing down after its release in India on July 30, posting another impressive performance on day 2 at the Indian box office. After delivering the recent best opening ever for a Hollywood film in India, the Marvel film maintained strong momentum on Friday with another massive collection on second day.

Box office day 2 of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

On day 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a net of Rs 49.35 crore across 16,092 shows, as per the Sacnilk report. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 131.46 crore and the total India net collections to Rs 109.95 crore. The overall occupany recorded on second day is 64.8%.

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Reportedly, on day 1, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned a historic ₹60.60 crore net and ₹72.44 crore gross at the Indian box office on Day 1. Despite earning fewer figures on the second day in comparison with the first day, the Marvel film has maintained its strong momentum in the Indian box office.

Tom Holland hints at Marvel's plan for his Spider-Man successor

Tom Holland revealed that a clear, long-term plan to pass the Spider-Man baton to a new actor has been mapped out since the completion of Spider-Man: No Way Home. During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, it was revealed that the transition strategy has been quietly laid out for years.

According to the actor, the groundwork was put in place soon after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). "There's a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home," the 30-year-old actor shared. “It's laid out. It's gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it's really exciting.”