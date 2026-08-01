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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office day 2: Tom Holland starrer swings past Rs 100 crore in India

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 08:23 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 08:23 IST
Spider-Man Brand New Day box office day 2: Tom Holland starrer swings past Rs 100 crore in India

Tom Holland Photograph: (X)

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Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed Rs 100 crore in just two days of its release in India. The film also stars Zendaya and Sadie Sink in key roles. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has shown no signs of slowing down after its release in India on July 30, posting another impressive performance on day 2 at the Indian box office. After delivering the recent best opening ever for a Hollywood film in India, the Marvel film maintained strong momentum on Friday with another massive collection on second day.

Box office day 2 of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

On day 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a net of Rs 49.35 crore across 16,092 shows, as per the Sacnilk report. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 131.46 crore and the total India net collections to Rs 109.95 crore. The overall occupany recorded on second day is 64.8%.

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Reportedly, on day 1, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned a historic ₹60.60 crore net and ₹72.44 crore gross at the Indian box office on Day 1. Despite earning fewer figures on the second day in comparison with the first day, the Marvel film has maintained its strong momentum in the Indian box office.

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Tom Holland hints at Marvel's plan for his Spider-Man successor

Tom Holland revealed that a clear, long-term plan to pass the Spider-Man baton to a new actor has been mapped out since the completion of Spider-Man: No Way Home. During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, it was revealed that the transition strategy has been quietly laid out for years.

According to the actor, the groundwork was put in place soon after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). "There's a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home," the 30-year-old actor shared. “It's laid out. It's gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it's really exciting.”

For the unversed, Tom Holland has appeared as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe films, starting with Captain America: Civil War (2016) and continuing through Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026). The character's debut introduction was recruited by Tony Stark.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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