/Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominates Indian box office on day 3, nears Rs 180 crore

Marvel's latest release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland in the titular role, was released in India on July 30, and since then the film has been continuing to dominate the Indian box office. The superhero film is seeing exceptional footfall across the country, highlighting the demand among moviegoers. Let's delve into how much it earned on the third day and the overall collection.

Box office collection day 3 of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

On day 3, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a net of Rs 66.75 crore across 17,703 shows, as per the Sacnilk report. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 211.27 crore and total India net collections to Rs 176.70 crore so far. The overall occupancy on third day is 77%.

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In the same report, the early estimates of day 4 in India shows, net collection of Rs 4.48 crore. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 216.56 crore and total India India net to Rs 181.18 crore.

Kevin Fiege on Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

After the release of the much-talked about superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in a recent interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios head, Kevin Fiege spoke about Sadie Sink's role and adventure in the film, offering a little insight to decision-making process and keeping her character under wraps for so long.

He said, "We had a story for Peter...It’s always about Peter. It always starts with Peter and ends with Peter. We had a Peter story that we wanted to tell and knew that there were a number of characters that could fit into that. And it was Sadie’s name who came up that solidified the idea of the character that she’s playing."