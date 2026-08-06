/History! Jos Buttler breaks Kieron Pollard's all-time T20 run record

Jos Buttler scripted T20 history by becoming the format’s highest run-scorer, surpassing Kieron Pollard’s record of 14,803 runs during Manchester Super Giants’ chase against Welsh Fire at Old Trafford, with his unbeaten 51 off 20 balls taking his tally to 14,833 runs from 492 innings in his 522nd T20 appearance.

Pollard has moved to second place with 14,803 runs from 746 T20 matches and 663 innings. The former West Indies captain had earlier this year overtaken Chris Gayle to become the leading run-scorer in the format.

Gayle is now third on the list with 14,562 runs from 463 T20 matches. Alex Hales follows him in fourth place with 14,449 runs, while David Warner is fifth with 14,284 runs.

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Buttler, who guided England to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2022, has scored 4,212 runs in 160 T20Is. He has also made 1,192 runs in 31 Hundred matches.

In the IPL, Buttler has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans and has scored 4,646 runs in the tournament, including seven centuries and 28 half-centuries.

Buttler's unbeaten 51 against Welsh Fire played a crucial role in Manchester Super Giants' comfortable win as they chased down the 156-run target in just 69 balls, losing only one wicket.

Buttler has now registered four half-centuries in six matches for Manchester Super Giants this season. With 277 runs, he is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

His latest fifty also saw him match the record for the most 50-plus scores in a single edition of The Hundred. Before Buttler, only Dawid Malan and James Vince had achieved four such scores in one season of the men’s Hundred.

Batters with most runs in T20s