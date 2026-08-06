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Korea Masters 2026: Tanvi Sharma continues dream run, books quarterfinal spot

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 15:30 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 15:30 IST
Korea Masters 2026: Tanvi Sharma continues dream run, books quarterfinal spot

Tanvi Sharma Photograph: (BAI)

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India's teenage badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma advanced to the Korea Masters Super 300 quarterfinals, continuing her impressive form after winning her maiden BWF World Tour title in Taipei. The 17-year-old will next take on fellow Indian Rakshitha Sree for a place in the semifinals.

India’s teenage badminton star Tanvi Sharma continued her impressive run on the international circuit by reaching the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Korea Masters Super 300. The 17-year-old Punjab player, who recently won her first BWF World Tour title, showed confidence and composure to extend her winning streak. Third seed Tanvi Sharma began her campaign with a 21-16, 21-15 win over China's Yuan Anqi before defeating compatriot Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 in a hard-fought round of 16 clash to reach the quarterfinals.

With former India coach Park Tae-sang guiding her from the sidelines, Tanvi used her attacking smashes and clever net play effectively during key moments. She will now face fellow Indian Rakshitha Sree in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The result adds another milestone to Tanvi’s fast rise in senior badminton, as her recent performances have helped her break into the top 30 of the BWF world rankings, underlining her status as one of India’s most exciting young women’s singles players.

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Tanvi's impressive form comes after her historic victory at the Taipei Open Super 300, where the unseeded 17-year-old won her first-ever BWF World Tour title. In the final, she defeated Vietnam’s sixth-seeded Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-16 in 36 minutes.

Tanvi controlled the final with her attacking game, sharp angles and effective drop shots. The victory also made her the youngest finalist in the tournament’s history.

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With the Taipei Open title, Tanvi became only the fourth Indian women’s singles player, after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Devika Sihag, to win a BWF Super 300 or higher-level title. She also became the first Indian woman since Saina Nehwal in 2008 to win the Taipei Open women’s singles crown.

The title was a major breakthrough for the former World Junior No. 1 and has given her further momentum in South Korea.

Despite her impressive form, Tanvi will miss the World Championships starting on Aug 17, where India's women's singles campaign will be led by PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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