/Korea Masters 2026: Tanvi Sharma continues dream run, books quarterfinal spot

India’s teenage badminton star Tanvi Sharma continued her impressive run on the international circuit by reaching the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Korea Masters Super 300. The 17-year-old Punjab player, who recently won her first BWF World Tour title, showed confidence and composure to extend her winning streak. Third seed Tanvi Sharma began her campaign with a 21-16, 21-15 win over China's Yuan Anqi before defeating compatriot Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 in a hard-fought round of 16 clash to reach the quarterfinals.

With former India coach Park Tae-sang guiding her from the sidelines, Tanvi used her attacking smashes and clever net play effectively during key moments. She will now face fellow Indian Rakshitha Sree in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The result adds another milestone to Tanvi’s fast rise in senior badminton, as her recent performances have helped her break into the top 30 of the BWF world rankings, underlining her status as one of India’s most exciting young women’s singles players.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tanvi's impressive form comes after her historic victory at the Taipei Open Super 300, where the unseeded 17-year-old won her first-ever BWF World Tour title. In the final, she defeated Vietnam’s sixth-seeded Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-16 in 36 minutes.

Tanvi controlled the final with her attacking game, sharp angles and effective drop shots. The victory also made her the youngest finalist in the tournament’s history.

Also Read - Viv Richards calls for truce between WI coach Sammy and pacer Alzaari Joseph

With the Taipei Open title, Tanvi became only the fourth Indian women’s singles player, after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Devika Sihag, to win a BWF Super 300 or higher-level title. She also became the first Indian woman since Saina Nehwal in 2008 to win the Taipei Open women’s singles crown.

The title was a major breakthrough for the former World Junior No. 1 and has given her further momentum in South Korea.