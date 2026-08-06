/'Completely false, irresponsible': Centre dismisses claims of ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Thursday (Aug 6) dismissed claims of any kind of ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or diesel. He called the claims "completely false and irresponsible" and urged people not to spread misinformation on aviation safety.

The Civil Aviation Minister took to social media to clarify that ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are two entirely different fuels and that there is no proposal to blend ethanol.

Taking to X Kinjarapu wrote, "The claim that the Government plans to blend ethanol with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) is completely false and irresponsible. There is no such proposal."

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The minister clarified that Sustainable Aviation Fuel or SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally and it goes through several layers of testing to meet global safety standards.

He also warned against spreading any misinformation regarding blending ethanol with ATF as it may create "needless anxiety".

"Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers. Passenger safety remains the Government's highest priority," he said.

The clarification came amid Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the aviation fuel is "adulterated" and questioned the safety over using the fuel. He also cited some media reports on the issue.