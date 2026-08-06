/ED raids five locations in Bihar's Munger over 'digital job' investment fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (August 6) launched a search operation at five places in the Munger district of Bihar in connection with an alleged fraud and cheating case. Officials confirmed that investors were reportedly in the guise of promises of a "digital job" and doubling their investment by a private music company in Jamalpur, Munger and nearby areas.



ED's Patna zonal office raided the premises under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the search is still underway at the locations of suspects connected to the case. Officials added that the potential investors were reportedly lured by investing Rs 2,56,500 and watching 4,800 audio and videos on the website of the company per month; in return, they would earn Rs 15,000 monthly, along with additional bonuses for more engagement.

Raid under Section 17 of PMLA

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In response, the ED Patna office is carrying out a search operation under Section 17 of the PMLA in connection with an alleged investor fraud case in Jamalpur, Munger, and surrounding areas, where a private music company allegedly lured investors with promises of "digital jobs" and doubled returns on their investments.



"The scam enticed individuals with promises of a "digital job" and doubling their investment. The potential investors were lured by investing Rs 2,56,500 and watching 4,800 audio and videos on the company's website per month; they would earn Rs 15,000 monthly, with promises of additional bonuses for more engagement," said the officials.



According to officials, the company also reportedly offered extra payouts for bringing in new investors, going as far as promising bikes and cars to those who recruited large numbers of people. However, once the investments had been collected, the company's software engineer allegedly deliberately slowed down the website.