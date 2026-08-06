/CJP's Dipke denies political ambitions, announces nationwide 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign

Cockroach Janta Party on Thursday said it will launch a nationwide grassroots outreach campaign titled "Kya Bolti Public" starting in September an initiative that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says aims to understand 'people's issues'.

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mumbai, after a two-day meeting of the organisation's core team, Dipke emphasised that the movement will stay anchored in constitutional principles, drawing inspiration from the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi.

"CJP will be guided by the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, Ambedkar, and Gandhi; we are secular, and we will work towards social justice," Dipke said.

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He further said that CJP or its members have no intentions to enter politics and that they will continue to function as a public pressure group.

"For now, CJP will be a pressure group because what India needs right now is a pressure group," he clarified.

Dipke said the response to the recent Jantar Mantar protest reflected growing public anger against the political system and that institutions like the judiciary, the media, or the Election Commission, have failed the people who now have lost faith in them.

"Whether it is the political system, the judiciary, the media, or the Election Commission, the reality is that people have lost faith in all these institutions," Dipke said.

He also alleged that college and coaching fees have been rising constantly, pushing families into debt and that he wanted to ease that financial burden on them.