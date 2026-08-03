/'Delhi, state govts at liberty to close FIRs' against CJP protesters, SC clarifies

The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that Delhi and other state governments have the liberty to withdraw cases against protesters who backed the Cockroach Janta Party's demand of Dharmendra Pradahan's resignation as education minister over NEET paper leak. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the clarification on its July 28 order in which it said that police can continue prosecution of those protestors with criminal antecedents.

The court also said that "criminal antecedents" would refer only to those involved in grave and serious offences.

"It is clarified that the NCT of Delhi and any other state shall be at liberty to close or withdraw FIRs against protesters. The expression 'criminal antecedents' is clarified to include grave and grievous offences," the court said.

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The Court made the clarification after petitioners pointed out that the withdrawal of FIRs was a commitment made by the Union to the Cockroach Janata Party leaders to end the protests.

One of the petitions sought action against police officials who allegedly used excessive force on protesters, while another set of petitions sought action against protesters due to whom police officers sustained injuries.

PM Modi's video message

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message on July 31 said he would like to forgive those who "abused" him and his late mother at the Jantar Mantar protests held in Delhi against the NEET paper leak

"What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world, said Modi adding "Some misguided youngsters used language that has no place in any civilised society. I was abused, and even my late mother was abused."

He further said that it is the duty of the society to show these youngsters the right path rather than lodging cases against them and putting them behind bars.