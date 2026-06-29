/Awarapan 2 teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit after 19 years; Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi join | Watch

Finally, after a long wait, the first teaser of Awarapan 2 has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit after nearly 19 years. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is expected to arrive in cinemas in August.

Awarapan 2 teaser

The teaser was shared with a caption that read, "The 19-year wait ends NOW. Shivam is back. You kept his story alive. Now, he returns to take it ahead."

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It opens on a note with Hashmi's character revealing his unfinished journeys. Riding through dark landscapes, he says, "Kuch logo ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti, unki kahani, dusro ke liye likhi jaati hai (Some people's stories don't end on their own terms; their stories are written for others.)"

One of the most touching moments in the teaser shows Shivam near the grave of Aaliyah Hamid, the character played by Shriya Saran in the original film.

The clip also introduces viewers to Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, who are playing key roles in the film.

Internet reacts

Expressing excitement about the sequel, one user wrote, "For a few moments, I felt like I was living my life in 2007 again. Pure Goosebumps." Another said, "Emraan was born to play this Role Shivam Pandit." "The OG is Back," wrote one. "First day first show confirm," commented another. "It has to be a classic. Emraan sir's acting and Amaal mallik songs are an unforgettable combination," shared another fan. "Bro this is the first time I got the vibes of 2005 movies era," said one.

About Awarapan 2

Helmed by Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner. Music for the sequel has been composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

The original film was released in 2007 and was directed by Mohit Suri. It starred Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi in the main roles.