/Ahead of Rooh, revisiting Emraan Hashmi's long-standing association with horror

After a long wait of five years, Emraan Hashmi is all set to return to the horror genre with Rooh. On June 23, the makers announced the film with an eerie teaser, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Over the years, the actor has explored several films that revolved around haunted houses, psychology, cursed spirits, witchcraft and paranormal mysteries. But have you ever wondered why Hashmi is often regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most reliable horror stars? Let's find out.

Hashmi relationship with horror

The actor has had a long connection with horror, which began with Raaz, and he has often described his connection with the genre as a long-running love affair. Though he became a household name through romantic dramas such as Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Zeher and Aashiq Banaya Aapne, true Emraan Hashmi fans know horror offered him something different as an actor.

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Over the years, he has spoken about his personal fascination with supernatural stories and revealed that projects like Raaz 2 and Ek Thi Daayan fulfilled a long-standing desire to work in films that genuinely frightened audiences.

Raaz: The Mystery Continues Photograph: (X)

It is true that he has taken temporary shifts from the genre, but the actor repeatedly found himself returning to it. According to Hashmi, good stories and filmmakers willing to push boundaries have always drawn him back.

And the arrival of Rooh seems like another chapter in his journey.

Why horror works well for Hashmi?

Hashmi's horror films do not show the protagonists as Bollywood hero who defeats evil with confidence; his characters are rather vulnerable and conflicted, who make mistakes. Whether playing a man haunted by unnatural visions or a character trapped within dark folklore, his performances often focus on fear, guilt, obsession and emotional trauma.

Additionally, you will find a lot more than jump scares in his horror thrillers, such as psychological issues, childhood trauma, possession, paranoia and moral ambiguity.

The actor has previously spoken that horror remains relatively underexplored in India, despite the interest of the audience.

And yes, how can one forget the secret ingredient: music. The tracks in his films make them stand apart from other projects. Combined with romance, tragedy and supernatural elements, his songs remain with the viewers even after the credits roll. Tracks such as Maahi, Soniyo, Deewana Kar Raha Hai, and Hale Dil are gifts from his horror movies.

Hashmi's horror movies to revisit

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

The classic horror film, released in 2009 and revolved around a painter who has the ability to paint the future. The film also starred Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan Suman, and Jackie Shroff. It was directed by Mohit Suri.

Raaz 3

This 2012 film was directed by Vikram Bhatt and is about a vindictive actress who casts a dark spell on a rising starlet. Featuring Bipasha Basu, Emraan Hashmi, and Esha Gupta, it has romance, suspense, and the paranormal.



Ek Thi Daayan

This supernatural horror thriller film, directed by Kannan Iyer, starred Hashmi alongside Kalki Koechlin, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Huma Qureshi. It is about a famous magician who plans to marry his girlfriend, but he is secretly scarred by persistent hallucinations of his dead sister and is forced to seek psychiatric help.

Ek Thi Daayan Photograph: (X)



Raaz Reboot

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the 2016 film has Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Suzanna Mukherjee, and Gaurav Arora. The film shows newlyweds Rehaan and Shaina, who move to Romania after the former is offered a job. Things take a turn when Shaina senses paranormal activity around her.

Dybbuk

A remake of the 2017 Malayalam Film Ezra, Dybbuk tells the story of the spirit in the box that tries to destroy the village for the sake of revenge. The supernatural horror film was written and directed by Jay K, starring Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta.

About Rooh