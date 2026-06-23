/Rooh announced: Emraan Hashmi to headline new horror drama

Finally, Emraan Hashmi is all set to return to the horror genre with Rooh. The makers announced the project on Tuesday, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Packed with supernatural elements and music, the film is expected to hit theatres in 2027 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Emraan Hashmi to revisit horror with Rooh

Sharing the film's first teaser on social media, the makers wrote, "You won’t see it coming. You will feel it forever. #ROOH Releasing in 2027 In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

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The newly released announcement video opens with ominous visuals in a forest and then shifts to a fog-covered surface that is wiped clean by a mysterious hand, revealing Hashmi's face. The sequence appears promising and fans are excited for the actor's return to the genre.

Over the years, he has done several horror and supernatural thrillers such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, Ek Thi Daayan, and more.

Emraan Hashmi on the film

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Hashmi said, "Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way. This is a space that audiences have always associated with me, and the world Mayank is creating feels intense, emotional and cinematic. That is what excited me the most about Rooh, and I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen."

Meanwhile, director Mayank Sharma explained, "As someone who has always loved the horror genre...Rooh is my attempt to create a film that goes beyond fear. It's emotionally layered and immersed with unsettling atmosphere and presented with contemporary cinematic treatment... I'm thrilled to collaborate with Emraan for this deeply layered character. My entire team and I hope to bring audiences a truly unique and unforgettable horror experience."

About Rooh

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Rooh is said to have a strong musical backdrop. The screenplay has been written by Sharma along with Vishal Kapoor, while Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna are producing the film under the Vicked Films banner.