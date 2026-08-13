/Ariana Grande goes Instagram official with Ricky Alvarez after rekindling decade-old romance

Ariana Grande is back in the headlines, but this time, it isn't about a new performance, her music or another career move. It's her love life that's caught everyone's attention. The singer has seemingly confirmed that she and ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez have rekindled their romance, nearly a decade after they first went their separate ways.

Ariana Grande hard launches her relationship with Ricky Alvarez

After weeks of speculation, Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez appear to have taken their rekindled relationship public. Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer shared a series of personal photographs. Among the pictures were two featuring Alvarez, whom she tagged in both. One showed the pair in coordinating outfits, while another captured them embracing in a blurry mirror selfie. Alvarez later re shared the pictures on his Instagram stories.

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The reveal comes after weeks of fans putting together clues that the former couple had found their way back to each other.

Netizens took to the comment section acknowledging the pictures, and one user wrote, "what sweet pictures of moments of joy!" Another user wrote, "Hope you are having a good week." “Love love and love,” wrote the third user. This comes days after sparking health concern post the release of Petal music video.

For the unversed, Ricky Alvarez is an American professional dancer, photographer, and director best known for his romantic history with pop star Ariana Grande. The pair initially dated from 2015 to 2016 after he worked as a backup dancer on her Honeymoon Tour.

Ariana Grande stepping away from public life

Amid the health scrutiny after the release of music video of Petal, Ariana Grande has decided to step away from public life for quite some time. The singer few days back had announced that she will drop out of the West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George after her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which will conclude on September 1, 2026.