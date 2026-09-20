/Australia PM Albanese pushes big tech to support tougher online safety, AI rules

Australia is turning to major global tech giants for backing as it moves to tighten the country’s online safety laws and artificial intelligence (AI) regulations. Meeting Apple’s executive chairman Tim Cook at the tech company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Saturday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said “Australia can’t do it alone” in terms of protecting children from the dangers of the internet.



“We spoke about what we’re doing to protect children from online harm and the work ahead,” Albanese said on social media. “We’re putting stronger rules in place to keep Australians safe online,” he said. “And now, big tech companies like Apple are stepping up too.”



Albanese, who is also attending the United Nations General Assembly during his US visit, used the trip to push for tougher AI regulation, citing stark safety warnings issued by industry leaders. He confirmed that Australia plans to roll out new AI standards by the end of the year.

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Albanese asks to ensure technology works for Australians

In a post on the social media platform X, Albanese stated that his Labour government is “making sure technology works for Australians”, and not the other way around. In response, Cook also said on social media platform X that he shared with Albanese new “strong and intuitive controls to help keep kids safe online”.



Australia unveiled new draft legislation this month that would impose a "duty of care" obligation on companies operating major platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, while also giving users the option to disable algorithmic recommendations. The proposed laws are expected to be tabled in parliament later this year, following consultations with social media firms, industry representatives and civil society organisations.