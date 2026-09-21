Two Indian students have died in a tragic aviation accident while undergoing flight training in Canada, according to the Consulate General of India in Vancouver. The deceased students have been identified as Manoj Sivakumar, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, from Puducherry.



The Consulate General of India in Vancouver confirmed their demise on the social media platform X on Sunday (September 20). The exact cause of the accident is still emerging, while local reports and aviation officials indicate the incident took place during a routine training exercise. Canadian search and rescue services, along with local law enforcement, have opened a probe into the accident to figure out the exact sequence of events that lead to the tragedy.



In a post on X, the Consulate General of India said, "The Consulate General of India, Vancouver, expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Shri Manoj Sivakumar and Shri Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, two Indian students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who lost their lives in a tragic air accident in Canada during their flight training."

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Consulate General of India offers condolences

Offering condolences to the grieving families, it further wrote on X, "Our heartfelt sympathies are with their bereaved families and loved ones during this difficult time. The Consulate stands ready to extend all possible consular assistance to the families in connection with the repatriation of the mortal remains to India. May the departed souls rest in peace."



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Separately, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported a second aircraft accident on Saturday, this one involving a Cessna 172 operated by Harv's Air, a flight school based in St Andrews, Manitoba. That aircraft went down near Kisbey, Saskatchewan, in the early hours of Friday morning local time, killing both people on board. The plane, carrying two licensed pilots, was on a night cross-country flight from Regina to Steinbach, Manitoba, with a planned stop in Carlyle, Saskatchewan.