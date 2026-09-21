/IIT Bombay student death: Faculty backs professor, says he was 'merely discharging duties'

Amid an ongoing row over the death of a second-year student of IIT Bombay, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has expressed solidarity with Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was the exam invigilator. The forum said that Doolla was only following institutional protocol after discovering that the student was in "unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone."

"We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was discharging his duties in line with the institute’s Senate-approved academic policies currently in force," the forum said in the statement.

"As part of the institute-approved procedure, he reported the incident to institute authorities for further action in the matter. The Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay is absolutely distressed with the tarnishing of the reputation of our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, who was merely discharging his academic duties, and following the institute-approved procedures," the forum added further.

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What is the case?

Sahil Wakode a second-year student of Department of Energy Science and Engineering was caught using a mobile phone during an examination after which he took the extreme step. He uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers during the examination, according to the institute.

The officials of the institute said that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student and the matter was discussed with him. He was also assured by by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured that the incident would not adversely impact him in the future.

Following his meeting, Wakode returned to his room and later in the evening he was found dead in his room.