/Emmanuel Macron hits back after Trump shares map of US claiming France's Saint-Pierre, Miquelon

French President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at US President Donald Trump after he shared a map on social media showing France’s archipelago of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon as US territory. Trump shared the post earlier this month, showing the US flag covering Canada, Mexico, Greenland, Central America, the Caribbean, and Iceland.



Saint-Pierre and Miquelon is a small French overseas territory off the Atlantic coast of Canada. The area has a population of just over 5,500. After the Trump post, the French President said it was “obvious” that the archipelago remains French territory. “We’re not going to reiterate this every morning because some people have strange ideas or say strange things,” he added.

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Macron's two-day visit in Saint-Pierre

Macron’s remarks came after arriving in Saint-Pierre on Saturday (September 19) for a two-day visit following the French UN mission's apologies for a social media post that called into question the US commitment to human rights. Previously, in July, the mission had hit out at Washington for voting against extending the mandate of UN human rights chief Volker Türk.



“The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore. Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it,” the mission said in a post on social media platform X at the time. In response, Washington delayed approval of Macron ally Aurelien Lechevallier as France’s new ambassador to the US.