/IPL 2027: Pandya to be pursued by CSK and KKR? Ashwin predicts what next for all-rounder

Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians hangs in the balance after the franchise missed the playoffs for two straight seasons under his captaincy, finishing near the bottom of the table in 2026. MI's post-season review is still underway, but speculation over a trade has only intensified, with the pre-auction window open until December. Chennai Super Kings have emerged as strong contenders, with Ravichandran Ashwin fuelling the buzz with his predictions. Whether Pandya stays or moves, his next destination could reshape IPL 2027's power balance significantly.

What does Ashwin think about Pandya's next team?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin predicted five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and three-time winner Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as the next possible teams for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

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“Don’t count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talks are that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR gives away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition, which is getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI gets stronger,” Ashwin said.

“MI will also think who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and one Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get strong but not invincible. However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think how they can ensure one of these teams doesn’t leapfrog them,” he added.

Why CSK and KKR make sense?

CSK recently parted ways with Stephan Fleming and with Dhoni on the sidelines more often than not, Pandya could provide much needed stability to a young team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Pandya can offer a solid base in the middle order while chipping in with overs and offering captaincy inputs as well.