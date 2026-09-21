/Four Hands, Two Sonatas ep (5-8) review: Song Kang Lee, Jun Young elevate the emotional stakes after a tragic turn

South Korean drama Four Hands, Two Sonatas, featuring Song Kang and Lee Jun Young in lead roles is grabbing the attention of fans with every twist and turn. The episodes of the K-drama have led to a devastating turning point, while the time jump introduces a successful but emotionally broken Pi O and a transformed Jeong Yo. Song Kang and Lee Jun Young remain the biggest strength of the drama, particularly when the story allows their complicated bond to take centre stage.

What happens in episodes 5-8 of Four Hands, Two Sonatas?

In episode 5, Kang Pi O and Choi Jeong Yo travel to Prague for the Harmonie International Competition, but Pi O's intense obsession and pressure to impress his grandfather lead to a devastating tragedy. Intent on proving himself, Pi O enters the Prague Harmonie International Competition and pressures Jeong Yo to join him. Pi O's relentless, obsessive practising takes a heavy physical and emotional toll on him, pushing the narrative from a story of friendship into a much darker exploration of pressure and rivalry. Amidst the rising tension, quieter character beats emerge—such as Jeong Yo noticing an issue with Pi O's pinky finger, highlighting their complex, deepening bond. The episode takes a sharp, dark turn when tragedy strikes right around the competition, ending with Jeong Yo being kidnapped and falling into a river, leaving his fate uncertain and setting up a major time jump.

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In episode 6, years pass and Kang Pi O becomes a world-renowned yet miserable musician, while Hong Jae In tries to express her feelings to him and Hong Jin grows closer to him after comforting him. Pi O actively hunts down news of Choi Jeong Yo, believing he is gone, and eventually discovers a shocking truth. Jeong Yo is actually alive. Having left his life as a piano prodigy behind after the past tragedy, Jeong Yo has resurfaced as a conductor named Luca Domenico.

In episode 7, Jeong Yo has transformed over the past decade and now goes by the name Luca Domenico. He has risen to the top of the classical music world as a famous and highly respected conductor. During a televised interview, Jeong Yo coldly claims he wants nothing from his past to damage his new career. Bi O (Pi O) has been stuck in a deep, miserable musical slump and is desperate for answers about what happened to his former friend. When they finally speak, Jeong Yo greets Pi O in English and acts as if he barely remembers him. Relieved that Jeong Yo is alive, Pi O asks for a hug, but Jeong-yo coldly refuses, confirming he is hiding his true intentions.

In episode 8, Pi O faces difficulties and anxiety before performance, leading Jeong Yo to step in and help navigate his slump. Pi O experiences mounting pressure regarding a joint performance, and his struggles with the piano continue to intensify. The episode deepens the compelling dynamic between them, blending passionate music, an unresolved past, and mutual tension.

What works?

The biggest strength continues to be the relationship between Pi O and Jeong Yo. Their connection is complicated by competition, misunderstandings and resentment, but there is always an emotional pull between them.

Song Kang effectively portrays Pi-o's transformation from a gifted but emotionally restrained young pianist into an accomplished musician who still carries the weight of his past. The time jump especially works because his professional success does not translate into emotional fulfilment.

What does not work?

The shift from music-school drama to disappearance mystery is bold, but some developments feel more dramatic than organically earned. The kidnapping, apparent death, lengthy time jump and revenge angle make the plot considerably darker in a short period. The series sometimes seems eager to introduce another twist before allowing the previous development to fully settle. The central friendship/rivalry has much more history and emotional texture.

Final verdict

Episodes 5–8 make Four Hands, Two Sonatas more ambitious and emotionally engaging. The drama