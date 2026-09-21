/Hanuman Ansh: Home Minister Amit Shah meets cast as film crosses Rs 347 crore

Hanuman Ansh has continued its strong run at the box office ever since it was released in cinemas in August this year. Amid its theatrical success, the team of the Neem Karoli Baba-inspired film met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, where he congratulated the cast and makers on the film’s performance.

Hanuman Ansh team meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah shared a picture with the Hanuman Ansh team on his official X handle. Along with sharing the picture, the caption read, "Met the cast of the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, based on the life of Baba Neeb Karori Ji, in New Delhi today."

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The caption continued, "Heartiest congratulations to the entire film team for this commendable effort to bring Baba Neeb Karori Ji’s spiritual journey and his unwavering devotion to Lord Hanuman to the masses through cinema."

As per the HT report, a source shared that, "During the interaction, the Home Minister spoke about Neem Karoli Baba, on whom the film is based, with deep respect and shared his knowledge of Indian culture and traditions. He also encouraged the makers to continue bringing stories rooted in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage to the screen. Vishal was joined by producer Mahaveer Jain, who told Shah about their upcoming collaboration, RamBola, based on the life and legacy of Goswami Tulsidas.”

Box office report of Hanuman Ansh

As per Sacnilk report, within 45 days, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 13.75 crore across 7628 shows. This bring total India gross collections to Rs 321.05 crore and the net collection of India now stands at Rs 271.88 crore. While overseas, the film has collected Rs 1.50 crore on day 45, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 347.05 crore.

About Hanuman Ansh

Helmed, written and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner, Swambhu Media Network. Serving as the first installment of a trilogy, it is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The movie stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles, while Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe and others.