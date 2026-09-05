/Hanuman Ansh is tax-free in Uttarakhand: What it means for viewers and how much tickets will cost now

The success of Hanuman Ansh is something no one saw coming. Based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, the movie is doing outstanding business at the box office. Now, as positive word-of-mouth continues to spread, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that Hanuman Ansh will be made tax-free in the state.

Released on August 7, the film has emerged as a huge hit at the box office. Despite clashing with Yash's Toxic, the movie has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh declared tax-free in Uttarakhand

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Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film was watched by Chief Minister Dhami along with his wife and several MLAs at a special screening.

After watching the film, Dhami praised the makers as he said that making the film tax-free will allow more people to watch it and connect with the state's rich spiritual heritage.

Also read: Hanuman Ansh: How a Rs 2 crore film inspired by spiritual saint Neem Karoli Baba is winning hearts in theatres

In a post on X, Dhami said, "Through the film, we had the opportunity to know and understand Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj Ji's penance, sacrifice, service, and his unwavering faith in Lord Hanuman. His entire life was dedicated to the service of humanity, spiritual practice, and the welfare of society."

He added, "The life of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj Ji gives us the message that devotion is not merely practice, but also the path of service, surrender, and human welfare."

He also mentioned Kainchi Dham, the spiritual place dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba. It is located in Kainchi village in Uttarakhand.

What is tax-free and how does it work?

When a state government declares a film tax-free, it waives off the State GST (SGST) on the movie tickets for that film in that state. The audience doesn't have to pay tax on the ticket.

Let's take Hanuman Ansh in Uttarakhand.

The price of the ticket:



Ticket Base Price: Rs 150

CGST (9%): Rs 13.5

SGST (9%): Rs 13.5

Total pay: Rs 177

After Tax-Free:



Ticket base price: Rs 150

CGST (9%): Rs 13.5

SGST (9%): Rs 0 (Waived by Uttarakhand Govt)

You pay: Rs 163.5

You save Rs 13.5, and the ticket becomes cheaper.

(This is an example to explain in easy terms)

GST on movie tickets depends on the price of the ticket and not on the multiplex. Tickets priced up to Rs 100 attract 5% GST, while tickets priced above Rs 100 attract 18% GST.

More about Hanuman Ansh

Directed and written by Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the role of Neem Karoli Baba. Set in 1930 in North India during British rule, the film follows the life of saint Neem Karoli Baba and his teachings.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called Hanuman Ansh run at the box office, historic.